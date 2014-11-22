Gunmen kill 28 in north east Kenya bus attack -security ministry

NAIROBI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Attackers ambushed a bus and killed 28 people early on Saturday in Mandera in northeast Kenya, police and the Ministry of Interior said.

It was not immediately clear who the attackers were.

“Bandits ambushed a bus from Mandera that was heading to Nairobi at dawn and killed 28 passengers of the 60 that were in the bus,” the ministry said on its Twitter feed.

Police Spokesman Masoud Mwinyi confirmed the incident.

Tensions have escalated in Mandera County, near the border with Ethiopia and Somalia, in the past year as clashes between clans have displaced hundreds of people.

The region is awash with guns due to its proximity to Somalia, where al Shabaab has been fighting to topple the government, and Ethiopia, from where the armed Oromo Liberation Front has made incursions into Kenya. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo; editing by Jane Baird)