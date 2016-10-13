FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Kenya Airways to stop ticket sales unless pilots withdraw strike threat
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 13, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 10 months ago

Kenya Airways to stop ticket sales unless pilots withdraw strike threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - National carrier Kenya Airways will be forced to halt ticket sales unless its pilots rescind a strike threat that has prompted a spate of cancellations, the firm said on Thursday.

The pilots' union has called for an indefinite strike from Tuesday to protest what it describes as poor management at the troubled airline.

"The threatened action is already costing Kenya Airways significant losses as passengers have begun to make cancellations," the airline said in a statement.

"If KALPA (pilots association) does not forthwith retract its statement, Kenya Airways will have to immediately stop selling tickets." (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.