NAIROBI, July 12 Kenya's Bamburi said
it plans to increase its cement grinding capacity by 900,000
tonnes at one of its two plants by mid-2018 and lift total
annual production capacity to 3.2 million tonnes.
The company, the East African country's biggest cement maker
and controlled by Lafarge Holcim, began work on a new
mill at its Athi River plant in January, with proper
construction expected to start next month.
The expansion will be carried out at a cost of 4 billion
shillings ($38.52 million), Bamburi said in a statement.
The firm posted a pretax profit of 8.27 billion shillings in
2016, up from 8.46 billion shillings a year earlier. Its second
plant is located in the coastal city of Mombasa.
With the announcement, Bamburi joins other Kenyan cement
companies that are increasing their plant capacities.
In February, ARM Cement said it planned to raise
grinding capacity at its 1 million-tonne-a year plant by 50
percent in 12-14 months.
Privately-owned Savannah Cement said in December that it
would add a second grinding plant that would double its output
capacity this year to 2.4 million tonnes annually.
Latest data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
shows cement production rose 1.6 percent in the first quarter of
this year to 1.6 million tonnes compared with the same period in
2016.
Production rose to 6.71 million tonnes in 2016 from 6.35
million tonnes a year earlier, its data showed.
($1 = 103.8500 Kenyan shillings)
