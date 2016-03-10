FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rising sales lift Kenya's Bamburi Cement 2015 pretax profit
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 10, 2016 / 1:58 PM / a year ago

Rising sales lift Kenya's Bamburi Cement 2015 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Bamburi Cement posted a 46 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 8.46 billion shillings ($83.51 million), helped by increased sales and investment income and foreign exchange gains.

The company, Kenya’s biggest cement maker and controlled by Lafarge Holcim, said in a statement its turnover rose 9 percent to 39.2 billion shillings.

Bamburi said it made a foreign exchange gain of 104 million shillings from a loss of 170 million shillings in 2014, while investment income rose to 374 million shillings from 349 million shillings.

“Turnover increased ... driven by increased demand in the key domestic markets in Kenya and Uganda resulting mainly from growth in large infrastructure projects and contractor segments, despite some slow down in domestic market in the last quarter,” Bamburi said.

Earnings per share shot up to 14.49 shillings from 9.80 shillings, it said.

It recommended a dividend of 7.00 shillings per share, up from 6.00 shillings in 2014. ($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.