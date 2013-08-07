FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bamburi Cement says demand grows in Kenya, Uganda
August 7, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

Bamburi Cement says demand grows in Kenya, Uganda

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Bamburi Cement expects a robust second half after pretax profit fell 12 percent in the first six months of 2013 due to uncertainty over an election at home and a slowdown in its export markets, it said on Wednesday.

The company controlled by France’s Lafarge posted first-half pretax profit of 3.270 billion shillings ($37.46 million) as turnover declined 18 percent to 15.8 billion shillings.

“We started seeing a significant turnaround in the markets of Kenya and Uganda with continued signs of an improving macro-economic environment in both countries,” Bamburi said. “The group is therefore strongly optimistic of a stronger second half.”

Kenya held a largely peaceful presidential election in March, in contrast to a bloody election five years earlier.

Inflation has stabilised in the single digits while lending rates have been coming down in both Kenya and Uganda, Bamburi said.

It declared a an interim dividend of 2 shillings per share, unchanged from the same period last year. ($1 = 87.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

