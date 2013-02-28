Kenya's Bamburi Cement says year pretax profit down 15 pct

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Bamburi Cement posted a 15 percent drop in pretax profit last year to 7.17 billion shillings ($83.3 million), hurt by lower gains on its foreign currency holdings, it said on Thursday.

Controlled by French firm Lafarge SA, Bamburi is the biggest cement maker in Kenya, where demand for cement has been high in recent years on the back of a construction boom.

The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar during the year under review, having weakened sharply in the previous period, thus accounting for the lower gains on foreign exchange holdings by the firm.

Turnover edged up 4 percent to 37.5 billion shillings, but higher costs drove operating profit down 14 percent, Bamburi said in a statement.

“The group anticipates underlying cement demand to continue growing in the region despite a slow start in Kenya influenced by the election period, supported by improved political stability in the inland Africa export markets,” Bamburi said.

Kenyans go to the polls on March 4 to pick a president, parliament, senate and local authorities, in the first vote since a disputed outcome of the last presidential election in 2007 led to widespread violence.

Bamburi’s earnings per share slid to 12.17 shillings from 14.44 shillings in the previous period, it said.

It raised its final dividend to 8.50 shillings per share from 8.00 shillings a year ago. It had paid an interim dividend of 2.00 shillings in October. ($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)