Kenya suspends listing and trading of Imperial Bank's bond

NAIROBI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kenya’s market regulator, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), suspended the listing and trading of Imperial Bank’s corporate bond after the lender was put into receivership, the regulators said on Tuesday.

Imperial Bank had offered a 2 billion shilling ($19.40 million) bond in August with a closing date in September. Tuesday’s statement about the bond listing was issued by the CMA and the central bank. ($1 = 103.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)