Kenya central bank will offer "adequate liquidity" after Imperial Bank case
October 14, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya central bank will offer "adequate liquidity" after Imperial Bank case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank on Wednesday said it was ready to provide “adequate liquidity” to the country’s banking system after a mid-sized lender was put into receivership a day earlier.

The Central Bank of Kenya said it “stands ready to use all instruments at its disposal to provide adequate liquidity support to the banking system to ensure its stability and robustness at this time”.

It said the case of Imperial Bank being put in receivership “does not present a systemic concern for the sector”.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Edmund Blair

