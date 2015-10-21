FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya regulator missed "malpractice" at Imperial - central bank
October 21, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya regulator missed "malpractice" at Imperial - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Kenya’s banking regulator missed possible “malpractice” at Imperial Bank Ltd before it was taken over by a government agency, exposing larger problems in the sector, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

The central bank this month appointed the Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) to manage Imperial Bank for 12 months after Imperial’s board alerted it to “inappropriate banking practices that warranted immediate remedial action.” (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan)

