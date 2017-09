NAIROBI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The receiver for Kenya’s privately owned Imperial Bank found “fraudulent activities of substantial magnitude” but the bank is still viable and shareholders are considering a proposal to inject capital, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Imperial Bank was put under management this month after the board alerted the central bank to malpractices at the mid-sized lender, rattling the financial community. (Writing by Edmund Blair, editing by David Evans)