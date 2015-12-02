FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Most depositors in Kenya's Imperial Bank to get cash back - central bank
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Most depositors in Kenya's Imperial Bank to get cash back - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank said on Wednesday that almost 90 percent of depositors in Imperial Bank, which was taken into receivership in October because of fraud, would receive their full deposits back.

Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference the private shareholders had said they were “interested in recapitalising” the bank but had not presented a plan till now to allow it to re-open, so liquidation was still an option. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.