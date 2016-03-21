Kenyan lawmakers seek to cap commercial lending rates

* Lawmaker says move would boost business, employment

* Banks say cap would decrease lending to riskier projects

* Lawmaker say has broad support in parliament

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - Kenyan legislators are pushing a law through parliament aimed at capping commercial banks’ lending rates at 4 percentage points above the central bank’s benchmark rate, the lawmaker leading the initiative said on Monday.

Businesses often complain that high commercial lending rates, often around 18 percent or more, stifle corporate investment. Individuals say high rates put borrowing for home loans, for example, out of reach of many.

The central bank, whose benchmark rate is now 11.50 percent, has urged banks to lower rates but has not set a cap.

Bankers say a fixed cap will push them to cut some lending to businesses deemed riskier, hurting economic activity. Parliament’s previous attempts to set a cap have failed.

“Just the way the government put a cap on fuel prices, after the fuel prices ran amok, we should also put a cap on interest rates if we want to create employment, if we want to create new businesses,” lawmaker Jude Njomo told Reuters.

Njomo, who was citing the 2010 government move to cap national fuel prices, sponsored the lending rate motion being prepared for a second and final reading. If passed, it will then go to the president, who can still refuse to sign it into law.

Banks cite a range of reasons for charging rates, such as the difficulty of obtaining a detailed history of new clients. They also say big customers, who they know well, can secure much lower rates than those commonly cited.

The Kenya Bankers’ Association chairman, Joshua Oigara, who is also chief executive of Kenya Commercial Bank, said the proposed legislation would have “a huge impact on the entire financial sector”.

Njomo, from the ruling Jubilee coalition, dismissed criticism of the move, which would also set the minimum rate for bank deposits at 70 percent of the central bank’s benchmark rate.

“We had the same response from the fuel dealers when the government said it was going to put a cap on fuel prices. The banks have been milking the people dry and they would like the same situation to continue forever,” he said.

The government projects the economy will expand by about 6 percent this year.

The Kenyan parliament first attempted to control commercial lending rates two decades ago but past attempts have failed.

Njomo said his motion enjoyed broad support in parliament.

If President Uhuru Kenyatta refuses to sign, lawmakers could seek a two-thirds majority, which lawmakers said would force him to ink the legislation. (Editing by Edmund Blair and Alison Williams)