Kenya central bank to help banks that face liquidity pressure
April 10, 2016 / 3:51 PM / in a year

Kenya central bank to help banks that face liquidity pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank will provide a facility to any bank or microfinance institution that faces liquidity problems through no fault of its own, starting on Monday, Governor Patrick Njoroge said on Sunday.

Njoroge said the facility, of which he did not give the amount, would be available for as long as necessary to provide a sense of calm and reiterated that the financial sector was stable.

“From Monday, we will avail a facility to any bank or microfinance institution that comes under liquidity for no fault of its own. We will avail this facility for as long as is necessary,” Njoroge told a news conference. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)

