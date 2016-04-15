UPDATE 2-Kenya central bank evaluates offers for closed Chase Bank

* Central bank reassures market with liquidity offer

NAIROBI, April 15 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank is evaluating around five indications of interest about investing in Chase Bank, a mid-sized lender which was put into receivership last week, the governor said on Friday.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge also said that banks drawing on a new facility to provide liquidity to those in need would face closer scrutiny, signaling the tighter supervision he has flagged since his appointment last year.

Chase Bank was the third medium or small lender to be closed in Kenya in nine months, rattling investors in East Africa’s biggest economy where the level of gross non-performing loans reported by banks rose sharply last year.

Njoroge has sought to soothe concerns about the sector. “Is this a body blow to the financial system? The answer is no,” he told a news conference where he offered an update on the case of privately owned Chase Bank.

He said the central bank was assessing “upwards of five” indications of interest in Chase, which was closed for business on April 7 after auditors flagged concerns about loans worth 16.8 billion shillings ($166 million), sparking a run on deposits.

The governor, who has said he wanted to reopen the bank swiftly, said foreign and local parties had shown interest, but did not say if they wanted to take over the bank or buy a stake.

Kenya’s mid-sized Imperial Bank was taken over in October after fraud was uncovered. Two months earlier, smaller lender, Dubai Bank, was put into receivership.

The governor said this week that the central bank would provide a facility to any bank or microfinance institution in need.

On Friday, he said this action had helped calm the market but banks that used the new facility would need to meet a raft of conditions, such as slowing down lending, seeking more debt or equity funding and accepting closer monitoring.

“In effect the CBK (Central Bank of Kenya) will be all over you if they provide this support,” Njoroge said.

With more than 40 banks in Kenya, experts say the industry is ripe for consolidation and the closures could encourage this.

“The trajectory is going to take us to fewer banks that are better capitalised and a more efficient banking sector,” said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent analyst and investor.

Njoroge said banks would not be forced to merge but he expected this would happen naturally.

“The institutions need to consolidate so that they are more resilient,” he said. ($1 = 101.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Susan Fenton)