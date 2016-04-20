UPDATE 1-Kenya's KCB Group to manage closed Chase Bank, could buy majority stake

(Adds comments from central bank statement, governor)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KCB Group has been appointed to manage Chase Bank and could buy a majority stake in the closed lender whose branches will reopen next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.

KCB, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets and with operations across East Africa, said last week it was interested in a possible acquisition but did not indicate a specific interest in Chase, a mid-sized lender put into receivership this month.

Chase was the third small- or mid-sized bank in Kenya to close in the past nine months, rattling investors.

With more than 40 banks operating in East Africa’s biggest economy and following the closures, experts have said the Kenyan market is ripe for consolidation.

The Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement that an understanding had been reached with KCB on “modalities to reopen Chase Bank Ltd in the next few days and the eventual acquisition of a majority stake in the bank”.

It said KCB would carry out due diligence, and a timeline for any acquisition would be announced at a later date, the central bank said.

There was no immediate comment from KCB.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference he had received nine indications of interest in Chase Bank, including from the private bank’s own shareholders and other local banks or investors, as well as two foreign parties.

The central bank statement said branches of Chase Bank would reopen on April 27 offering limited banking services, but giving customers immediate access to deposits worth up to 1 million shillings ($9,900) each.

It said deposits in excess of 1 million shillings “will be made available in a structured manner”, details of which would be announced later. The statement said KCB and the central bank would ensure Chase Bank had adequate liquidity for operations.