a year ago
Kenya's biggest bank shares slump again after rates cap
August 26, 2016 / 6:51 AM / a year ago

Kenya's biggest bank shares slump again after rates cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares in KCB Group,, operator of Kenya's biggest bank by assets, fell by 10 percent at the start of trading on Friday as investors reacted to a government move to cap the level of interest that banks can charge borrowers.

Equity Bank, which serves millions of micro-borrowers, fell by a similar margin.

KCB's shares were trading at 27 shillings ($0.2665) each while shares of Equity traded hands at 29.50 shillings as of 0648 GMT.

$1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
