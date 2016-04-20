FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya KCB Group to manage and may buy closed Chase Bank
April 20, 2016 / 7:56 AM / a year ago

Kenya KCB Group to manage and may buy closed Chase Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 20 (Reuters) - Kenya’s KCB Group has been appointed to manage Chase Bank and could buy a majority stake in the closed lender whose branches will reopen next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Kenya said in a statement that an understanding had been reached with KCB on “modalities to reopen Chase Bank Ltd in the next few days and the eventual acquisition of a majority stake in the bank.” It said KCB would carry out due diligence to inform its decision on taking a stake.

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge told a news conference he had received nine indications of interest in the mid-sized lender that was put into receivership this month.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by George Obulutsa

