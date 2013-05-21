More credit data sharing seen lowering rates for Kenyan firms

NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - Banks in Kenya are making a long-awaited effort to share information about which borrowers are reliable, a move that should make it easier for sound businesses to get cheaper loans.

The initiative will extend information shared by banks to include borrowers who repay on time rather than only data on defaulters, a Kenyan credit bureau said on Tuesday.

Expanding the use of credit scoring should help small and medium-sized businesses which have long grumbled at the hefty premium that commercial banks charge them.

Kenya’s biggest firms can borrow at levels close to the central bank’s benchmark lending rate, now at 8.5 percent, but smaller firms can pay 10 percentage points more, a level they say deters investment and hurts their ability to create jobs.

Policymakers are relying on small and medium-sized enterprises to help meet a target of lifting 10 million of Kenya’s more than 40 million people out of poverty by 2017.

“Negotiating access to credit on better terms is what will spur the development of SMEs,” said Ragnar Gudmundsson, resident representative of the International Monetary Fund in Nairobi.

Wachira Ndege, chief executive of credit bureau Transunion, said: “What has mainly been shared is negative data, that is non-performing (loans). Now we are entering the second phase which is sharing of positive data.”

This should make it “easier to reward good payers with lower interest rates,” he said, although it might take 12 months or so for the mechanism to become widely used.

A peaceful presidential election in March, without the violence that followed a vote five years ago, has already made lenders less wary.

“We are coming out of an era where there was quite a bit of volatility. So those spreads at 10 percent (over the central bank rate) are possibly at the peak,” said Habil Olaka, head of the Kenya Bankers Association. He told Reuters the spread for most firms could fall to eight percentage points or less by the year-end.

The IMF’s Gudmundsson said that alongside credit scoring for good clients, more competition between banks and strengthening the judiciary to make it cheaper to recover collateral from defaulters would all help businesses. (Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair/Ruth Pitchford)