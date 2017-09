NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reported on Thursday a 7.5 percent rise in pre-tax profit for 2014 to 14.35 billion shillings ($156 million) as net interest income climbed.

The bank, a unit of Standard Chartered, reported pre-tax profit of 13.35 billion shillings in 2013. Net interest income rose to 17.90 billion shillings in 2014 from 16.76 billion shillings a year earlier.