CORRECTED-Barclays Kenya's nine months profit edges up 5 pct
#Africa
November 23, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Barclays Kenya's nine months profit edges up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In last paragraph, corrects to 575 million, from 575 billion.)

NAIROBI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya Ltd posted a 4.8 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 9.3 billion shillings ($108.45 million), it said on Friday.

The bank, which is majority owned by Barclays Plc, bucked the trend among large Kenyan lenders, most of which posted double-digit profit growth in the period.

It said its net interest income increased by 1.5 billion shillings to 13.5 billion shillings, but the gain was offset by a drop in non-interest income and an increase in operating expenses.

Costs rose by close to half a billion shillings, while non-interest income like forex trading slid by 575 million shillings to just over 7 billion shillings. ($1 = 85.7500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Matt Driskill

