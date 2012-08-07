Barclays Kenya's H1 pretax profit jumps 18 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya increased its income faster than costs in the first-half of this year to post an 18 percent jump in pretax profit to 6.3 billion shillings ($75.00 million), its managing director said on Tuesday.

Adan Mohamed, the managing director of east and west Africa for the bank that is controlled by Barclays Plc said the bank’s income grew at a rate of 10 percent, well below the increase in costs of 3 percent, leading to the earnings growth.

The board recommended an interim dividend of 0.30 shillings per share, 50 percent up from the year ago period. ($1 = 84.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)