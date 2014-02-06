FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Kenya 2013 pretax profit falls 14 pct
February 6, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 4 years ago

Barclays Kenya 2013 pretax profit falls 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya reported on Thursday a 14 percent drop in its pretax profit to 11.13 billion shillings ($129 million) for 2013, while total income last year rose 2 percent to 27.92 billion shillings.

Chief Financial Officer Yusuf Omari said total expenses rose 9 percent in the period and loan loss provisions were eight times higher. The dividend was cut to 0.70 shillings from 1 shilling to build capital in line with new regulations, he said.

$1 = 86.1500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair and Drazen Jorgic

