Barclays Kenya 2013 pretax profit falls 14 pct

NAIROBI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya reported on Thursday a 14 percent drop in its pretax profit to 11.13 billion shillings ($129 million) for 2013, while total income last year rose 2 percent to 27.92 billion shillings.

Chief Financial Officer Yusuf Omari said total expenses rose 9 percent in the period and loan loss provisions were eight times higher. The dividend was cut to 0.70 shillings from 1 shilling to build capital in line with new regulations, he said.