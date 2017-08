NAIROBI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Wednesday its pretax profit fell 4.4 percent in the first nine months of this year to 8.7 billion shillings ($86 million).

The lender said its total operating expenses rose to 15.7 billion shillings, from 12.6 billion shillings a year earlier, as provisions for bad debts surged.