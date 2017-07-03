(Corrects the number of branches Barclays has in Kenya in third
paragraph)
NAIROBI, July 3 Barclays Bank of Kenya
said on Monday it plans to close seven of its branches in the
East African country in October as part of cost cutting
measures.
The bank is part of Barclays Africa, where majority owner
Barclays Plc is reducing its stake.
It said the customers who hold accounts in the branches
affected will be relocated to others nearby. At present,
Barclays Kenya has 102 branches across the country.
Staff working in these branches will be redeployed based on
available opportunities, it said in a statement.
In recent years, commercial banks in Kenya have increased
their use of mobile and internet technologies as a way to
increase efficiency and reduce the costs of running a branch
network.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa and Humphrey Malalo, editing by)