FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Barclays Bank of Kenya posts 11 percent increase in net profit
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 14, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Barclays Bank of Kenya posts 11 percent increase in net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 9mo net up 11 percent to 6.2 billion shillings

* Total interest income up 8 percent to 17 billion (Adds MD quote, background)

NAIROBI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya’s net profit rose 11 percent to 6.2 billion shillings ($69 million) in the nine months through September, driven mainly by an increase in customer loans and net interest income, the bank said on Friday.

Total interest income grew 8 percent to 17 billion shillings, while the bank’s total assets also increased by 8 percent to 219 billion, the bank said.

Managing Director Jeremy Awori said the bank’s focus in the coming year would be on accelerating growth.

“Based on these numbers and the sound fundamentals which we continue to deliver, we are confident that our plan to become one of Kenya’s top three banks by revenue by 2016 is on track,” he said in a statement.

In August, Barclays Bank of Kenya, controlled by Britain’s Barclays Plc, reported a 12 percent jump in first-half pretax profit and said it planned to start a mortgage finance division to tap rising housing demand.

The bank launched an investment banking division in the first half of the year and was lead arranger in June for Kenya’s first sovereign bond issue, worth $2 billion. (1 US dollar = 89.8500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.