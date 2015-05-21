FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays Bank Kenya says Q1 pretax profit up 10 pct
May 21, 2015 / 4:16 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays Bank Kenya says Q1 pretax profit up 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 21 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Kenya said on Thursday its pretax profit for the first quarter rose 10 percent to 3.12 billion Kenyan shillings ($32 million), helped by an increase in interest income.

Net interest income, or total interest minus interest expenses, rose to 5.14 billion shillings from 4.76 billion a year before, spurred on by higher lending to customers.

Barclays Kenya, a unit of Barclays Plc, said its net loans and advances to customers rose to 125.3 billion shillings from 116.78 billion.

Earnings per share rose to 0.39 shillings from 0.36 shillings. ($1 = 97.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)

