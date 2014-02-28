BAT Kenya 2013 profit climbs, pays record dividend

NAIROBI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Kenya reported on Friday a jump of 15 percent in 2013 pretax profits, to 5.5 billion shillings ($63.69 million), boosted by increased export volumes and higher prices on domestic sales.

The firm, East Africa’s biggest cigarette maker that is majority owned by British-based group BAT Plc, raised its final dividend to a company record of 37 shillings a share for the year, up from 32.50 shillings in 2012.

Earnings per share rose to 37.24 shillings from 32.71 shillings last year, BAT Kenya said in a statement, adding that gains had been made in the fight against counterfeit cigarettes.

Gross revenues climbed 5 percent to 31.9 billion shillings.