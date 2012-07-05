FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAT Kenya posts a 21 pct jump in H1 pretax profit
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 5, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

BAT Kenya posts a 21 pct jump in H1 pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Kenya posted a 21 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first half of this year to 2 billion shillings ($23.67 million), although its revenue was flat, it said on Thursday.

The cigarette maker, whose shares gained 2.7 percent this week in anticipation of strong results, maintained its interim dividend at 3.50 shillings per share.

“Operating profit increased by 24 percent due to the improved domestic and export revenues coupled with a lower overhead cost base,” it said in a statement.

Lower demand for semi-processed leaf offset gains in the sale of cigarettes, it said.

BAT Kenya is a unit of London-listed British American Tobacco.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.