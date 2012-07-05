BAT Kenya posts a 21 pct jump in H1 pretax profit

NAIROBI, July 5 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Kenya posted a 21 percent rise in its pretax profit for the first half of this year to 2 billion shillings ($23.67 million), although its revenue was flat, it said on Thursday.

The cigarette maker, whose shares gained 2.7 percent this week in anticipation of strong results, maintained its interim dividend at 3.50 shillings per share.

“Operating profit increased by 24 percent due to the improved domestic and export revenues coupled with a lower overhead cost base,” it said in a statement.

Lower demand for semi-processed leaf offset gains in the sale of cigarettes, it said.

BAT Kenya is a unit of London-listed British American Tobacco.