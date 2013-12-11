FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Bid Investment makes counter-offer for sisal producer
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya's Bid Investment makes counter-offer for sisal producer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Www.Bid Investment Company said it will offer to buy sisal producer Rea Vipingo for 3.3 billion shillings ($38.0 million), topping two rival bids including one from Rea Vipingo’s main shareholder, Rea Trading.

Bid Investment said in a statement published on Wednesday that it would offer 55 shillings per share, a 96 percent premium to Rea Vipingo’s share price when trading in the stock was suspended in November.

Earlier this month, Centum Investment Company offered 50 shillings per share, while Rea Trading in November offered 40 shillings per share.

Rea Vipingo, which also has sisal plantations in Tanzania, has 60 million shares issued on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Sisal is a plant used to make twine, rope and other products. ($1 = 86.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.