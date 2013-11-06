Kenya 182-, 364-day bill yields edge up at latest sale

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The yields on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.559 percent and 10.994 percent respectively at an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

During last week’s sale, the six-month Treasury bills came with a yield of 10.502 percent, while the one-year bills had a yield of 10.953 percent.

The bank said it received bids worth 1.98 billion shillings ($23.2 million) for the 2.5 billion shillings worth of 182-day debt on offer, while the 2.5 billion shillings worth of one-year bills received bids worth 2.51 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank said it would offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 7 billion shillings.