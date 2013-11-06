FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya 182-, 364-day bill yields edge up at latest sale
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 4 years ago

Kenya 182-, 364-day bill yields edge up at latest sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The yields on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.559 percent and 10.994 percent respectively at an auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

During last week’s sale, the six-month Treasury bills came with a yield of 10.502 percent, while the one-year bills had a yield of 10.953 percent.

The bank said it received bids worth 1.98 billion shillings ($23.2 million) for the 2.5 billion shillings worth of 182-day debt on offer, while the 2.5 billion shillings worth of one-year bills received bids worth 2.51 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank said it would offer Treasury bills of all maturities worth a total of 7 billion shillings.

$1 = 85.3250 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.