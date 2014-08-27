Yield on 182-day Kenyan Treasury bills slip at auction

NAIROBI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The average weighted yield on Kenya’s 182-day treasury bills slipped to 8.605 percent at auction on Wednesday from 8.693 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on 364-day bills rose to 10.253 percent from 10.249 percent during the same auction.

The bank received bids worth a total 5 billion shillings ($57 million) for the 8 billion shillings worth of the two papers on sale. It accepted bids worth 3.7 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth a total of 12 billion shillings.