Yields on Kenya's 182-day and 364-day bills rise at auction

NAIROBI, April 15 (Reuters) - The weighted average yields on Kenya’s 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills edged up at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The yield on the 182-day bill yield rose to 10.252 percent from 10.248 percent last week, while the yield on the 364-day bill climbed to 10.576 percent from 10.564 percent.

The bank offered bills worth a total of 7.0 billion shillings ($75 million), received bids worth 9.2 billion shillings and accepted 8.5 billion shillings. The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day bills worth 8 billion shillings next week.