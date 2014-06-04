FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yield on Kenya 182-day bills edges up at auction
June 4, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

Yield on Kenya 182-day bills edges up at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, June 4 (Reuters) - The yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bills edged up to 10.016 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.888 percent at last week’s sale, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day T-bills slipped to 10.086 percent from 10.248 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 492.7 million shillings ($5.63 million) for the 4 billion shillings of 182-day bills on offer and received bids worth 2.06 billion shilling for the 4 billion shillings of 364-day bills on offer. It accepted all the bids.

The bank said it would offer 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills worth a total 12 billion shillings next week.

$1 = 87.5500 Kenyan Shillings Reporting by Edmund Blair; Editing by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
