Yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills falls
July 29, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

Yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 29 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenya’s 182-day Treasury bill fell to 11.929 percent at auction on Wednesday from 12.431 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bill rose to 13.500 percent from 13.034 percent last week.

The bank received bids worth 3 billion shillings ($29.5 million) for the 8 billion shillings’ worth of bills offered, and accepted 2.1 billion shillings.

Next week, the central bank will offer 11 billion shillings worth of Treasuries of all maturities at two separate auctions, the bank said.

$1 = 101.6000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
