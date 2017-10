NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed when a grenade ripped apart a minibus in Nairobi’s Somali-dominated Eastleigh neighbourhood on Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

“I saw bodies ripped apart,” the Reuters photographer said.

Nairobi regional police commander Moses Ombati said a grenade had been thrown into the minibus, commonly referred to as matatus in Kenya.