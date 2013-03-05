FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast hits mainly Somali district in Kenyan capital
March 5, 2013 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Blast hits mainly Somali district in Kenyan capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 5 (Reuters) - An explosion struck a predominantly Somali neighbourhood in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday, police said.

“There is an explosion that has taken place in Eastleigh, we are still trying to confirm what caused the explosion and whether there are casualties,” Nairobi police chief Moses Ombati told Reuters.

Kenyan authorities have blamed Somali militants and their sympathisers for a wave of grenade and gun attacks in Kenya after Nairobi sent soldiers into neighbouring Somalia in October 2011 to drive out Islamist fighters with links to al Qaeda. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Michael Roddy)

