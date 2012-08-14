FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's BOC Gases books 57 pct rise in profits
August 14, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Kenya's BOC Gases books 57 pct rise in profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Profits at Kenyan industrial gas supplier BOC Gases were up 57 percent at 118.4 million shillings ($1.4 million) beofre tax in the first six months of the year, helped by increased sales and steady input costs, it said on Tuesday.

BOC Gases, an affiliate of Germany’s Linde, said revenue was up 17 percent at 647.3 million shillings.

“The board expects that the stable macroeconomic environment enjoyed in the first half of the year will continue in the second half. Should this be realised, the positive trading results of the company will be maintained for the full year,” the company said in a statement.

Its earnings per share also rose 57 percent to 4.24 shillings, and it declared an interim dividend per share of 2 shillings per share, unchanged from the previous year. ($1 = 83.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and Greg Mahlich)

