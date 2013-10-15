Kenya's 12-year infrastructure bond tap sale hits target

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Kenya managed to raise all the 16 billion shillings it was seeking to raise through a 12-year infrastructure bond tap sale in October, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The bank said it had accepted all 15.99 billion shillings ($188.12 million) at an average price of 94.155 shillings.

It had re-offered the bond to raise 16 billion shillings in three tranches between October, November and December at a fixed interest rate of 12.363 percent.

The bank said it had closed the tap sale after it raised the required amount. ($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)