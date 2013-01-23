FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's 20-yr T-bond yield rises to 13.694 pct
January 23, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya's 20-yr T-bond yield rises to 13.694 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The weighted average yield on Kenyan 20-year Treasury bond rose to 13.694 percent at the auction from 13.540 percent at its last sale in November, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The weighted yield on a five-year bond also on sale at the same auction fell to 12.791 percent from 13.548 percent at its last sale in July.

The central bank said it received bids worth a total 32.3 billion shillings ($369.4 million) for the two bonds. The bank had offered a total of 15 billion shillings for the 20- and five-year bonds, and accepted 22.1 billion shillings.

The bank said it plans to auction bonds worth a total 25 billion shillings in February, whose tenor it will determine later.

$1 = 87.4500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia

