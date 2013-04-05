Kenya to sell 5-, 15-yr bonds worth 25 bln shillings in April

NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - Kenya will auction five-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($294.5 million) in April, the Central Bank of Kenya said on Friday.

The 15-year bond will carry a coupon rate of 12.00 percent while the coupon on the five-year bond will be market determined, the bank said.

Both securities will be auctioned on April 24.

Kenya’s last sale of a five-year bond in January fetched a weighted average yield of 12.791 percent, while the weighted average yield on the 15-year bond rose to 13.629 percent at auction in February.