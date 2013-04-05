FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya to sell 5-, 15-yr bonds worth 25 bln shillings in April
April 5, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Kenya to sell 5-, 15-yr bonds worth 25 bln shillings in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 5 (Reuters) - Kenya will auction five-year and 15-year Treasury bonds worth up to 25 billion shillings ($294.5 million) in April, the Central Bank of Kenya said on Friday.

The 15-year bond will carry a coupon rate of 12.00 percent while the coupon on the five-year bond will be market determined, the bank said.

Both securities will be auctioned on April 24.

Kenya’s last sale of a five-year bond in January fetched a weighted average yield of 12.791 percent, while the weighted average yield on the 15-year bond rose to 13.629 percent at auction in February.

$1 = 84.9000 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing By Drazen Jorgic

