FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenya prices US$2bn two-part bond
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya prices US$2bn two-part bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds pricing details, order book size)

NEW YORK, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya raised US$2bn through the sale of five- and 10-year bonds Monday after collecting orders worth four times as much, with demand skewed towards the longer-dated portion.

The East African sovereign, rated B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, printed a US$500m five-year tranche at a yield of 5.875% and a US$1.5bn 10-year portion at a yield of 6.875%.

Those final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of low 6% on the five-year tranche and low 7% on the 10-year.

Investors placed orders worth USD2.5bn and USD5.5bn respectively for the two notes.

Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.