FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya begins marketing five and 10-year US dollar bond deal
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya begins marketing five and 10-year US dollar bond deal

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has opened books on a benchmark-sized offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a source.

The five-year note is being marketed at a low 6% yield, while the 10-year bond is being marketed at a low 7% yield.

Proceeds from the bond transaction, which is today’s business, will go towards general budgetary purposes, including the funding of infrastructure projects. They will also go towards repaying a US$600m loan incurred in 2011/12 that matures in August.

Barclays, JP Morgan, Standard Bank and QNB Capital are the banks lead managing the deal, which is being sold through the 144a/Reg S format. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.