Kenya revises price guidance on five- and 10-year US dollar bonds

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, has revised guidance on a dual-tranche offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a source.

The sovereign has announced price guidance of 6% area on the five-year note from initial price thoughts of low 6%.

On the 10-year bond, it has announced a price guidance of 7% area from initial price thoughts of low 7%.

The bonds will be of benchmark size, though the 10-year note will be bigger.

The 144a/Reg S offering will price later on Monday. Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)