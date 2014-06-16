FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya to raise a total of US$2bn through dual-tranche bond
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya to raise a total of US$2bn through dual-tranche bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya, rated B+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, will raise a total of US$2bn through an offering of five and 10-year US dollar bonds, according to a lead.

The final size of each bond, however, has yet to be decided, though the final yield on each note is set.

The five-year tranche will yield 5.875% compared with guidance of 6% area and initial price thoughts of low 6%.

The 10-year bond will yield 6.875% compared with guidance of 7% area and initial price thoughts of low 7%.

Pricing will be later on Monday. Barclays, JP Morgan, QNB Capital and Standard Bank are the lead arrangers.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand

