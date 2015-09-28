FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya to sell shilling bond worth $50 mln via mobile phones -bourse
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Kenya to sell shilling bond worth $50 mln via mobile phones -bourse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Kenya will sell a five-year infrastructure bond worth 5 billion shillings ($47.53 million) in October exclusively on mobile phones for the first time, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said on Monday, as it tries to reach more retail investors.

The M-Akiba bond goes on sale on Oct. 16 when investors can buy a minimum 3,000 shillings’ worth, less than the 50,000 shillings minimum typical for Treasury bonds, the NSE said.

Only 2 percent of bond sales go to retail investors at present, NSE’s chief executive, Eddy Njoroge, said in a speech at the bond’s launch.

Using mobile money transfer services will allow investors to buy bonds instantaneously using their mobile phones, the NSE said in a separate statement.

Typically a bond transaction takes two days.

Kenyans have used mobile money transfers to pay water and electricity bills, buy groceries, pay restaurant bills since the services were introduced in 2007.

Some banks allow customers to move money directly from their accounts to money transfer services using their mobile phones. ($1 = 105.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
