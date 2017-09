LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya has mandated Barclays, Citigroup and Standard Chartered to arrange a series of investor meetings in London on April 5, according to a lead.

The sovereign will be represented by Henry Rotich, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Esther Koimett, Investment Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Kenya is rated B1/B+/B+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Helene Durand)