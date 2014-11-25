Kenya marketing taps of 2019 and 2024 bonds

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya is seeking to reopen its US$500m 5.875% 2019 and USD1.5bn 6.875% 2024 bonds, according to a lead.

The five-year tap is being marketed with initial price thoughts of 5.25% area yield, while the 10-year increase is being marketed at 6.125% area.

Kenya will use the proceeds for general budgetary purposes, including for the funding of infrastructure projects, according to the lead.

Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank are running the deals.

Both taps are expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Kenya is rated B+ stable by Standard & Poor’s and B+ stable by Fitch.