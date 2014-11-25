FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya marketing taps of 2019 and 2024 bonds
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya marketing taps of 2019 and 2024 bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Kenya is seeking to reopen its US$500m 5.875% 2019 and USD1.5bn 6.875% 2024 bonds, according to a lead.

The five-year tap is being marketed with initial price thoughts of 5.25% area yield, while the 10-year increase is being marketed at 6.125% area.

Kenya will use the proceeds for general budgetary purposes, including for the funding of infrastructure projects, according to the lead.

Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank are running the deals.

Both taps are expected to be completed on Tuesday.

Kenya is rated B+ stable by Standard & Poor’s and B+ stable by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.