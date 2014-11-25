FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya sets final guidance on tap of 2019 and 2024 bonds
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 5:02 PM / 3 years ago

Kenya sets final guidance on tap of 2019 and 2024 bonds

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 25 (IFR) - Kenya will seek to raise a further US$750m through the re-opening of its two Eurobonds due June 2019 and June 2024.

The sovereign has set final guidance of 5.00-5.10% for a US$250m tap of its 2019 bonds, which has US$500m outstanding.

It has also set final guidance of 5.90-6.00% for a US$500m tap of its 2024 notes, which has US$1.5bn outstanding. Both notes will price in range.

The combined order book is US$3.25bn, skewed to the 10-year note.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kenya began marketing the five-year tap at 5.25% area, while the 10-year increase was being marketed at 6.125% area.

Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Bank are running the deals.

Both taps are expected to be completed on Tuesday. Kenya is rated B+ stable by Standard & Poor’s and B+ stable by Fitch.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
