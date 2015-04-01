FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya extends sale of 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 bln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 1 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank on Tuesday invited bids for a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25 billion shillings ($271 million) in a tap sale, whose proceeds will partly fund medium to longer term transport investments.

The bond will have an 11 percent coupon and bids should be in by April 8, the bank said, adding that bids for the tap sale will be allotted at the fixed yield rate of 11.556 percent.

The bank sold a 12-year infrastructure bond last Wednesday, fetching a yield of 11.556 percent, up from 11.263 percent at a previous sale in October. It received bids worth 51.66 billion shillings, more than twice the 25 billion shillings it had offered, and accepted offers worth 25.70 billion shillings.

$1 = 92.3500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia

