Kenya's central bank to sell 5-year bond worth 15 bln shillings in July

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank will sell a reopened five-year Treasury bond worth 15 billion shillings ($150 million) this month, and its proceeds will be used for budget support, it said on Friday.

The bank said the bond will be open to bids between July 9 and July 21, ahead of an auction on July 22.

At the last sale of a five-year bond in June, its weighted average yield rose to 13.193 percent from 11.576 percent previously. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)