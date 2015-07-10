FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's central bank to sell 5-year bond worth 15 bln shillings in July
July 10, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Kenya's central bank to sell 5-year bond worth 15 bln shillings in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 10 (Reuters) - Kenya’s central bank will sell a reopened five-year Treasury bond worth 15 billion shillings ($150 million) this month, and its proceeds will be used for budget support, it said on Friday.

The bank said the bond will be open to bids between July 9 and July 21, ahead of an auction on July 22.

At the last sale of a five-year bond in June, its weighted average yield rose to 13.193 percent from 11.576 percent previously. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
